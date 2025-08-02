Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 4,656 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 166.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $172.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

