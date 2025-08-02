Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 157,323 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 157,323 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $671,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $284,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,013.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $369,655.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,275. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $750.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.80 and a 12-month high of $784.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $828.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.32.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

