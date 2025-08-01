Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:
- 7/29/2025 – 3M had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 7/18/2025 – 3M had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 7/18/2025 – 3M was given a new $167.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/18/2025 – 3M was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/17/2025 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2025 – 3M had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 7/9/2025 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2025 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2025 – 3M had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 6/11/2025 – 3M had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
3M Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $149.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.60. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $235,020,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,110,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
