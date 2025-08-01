Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:

7/29/2025 – 3M had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

7/18/2025 – 3M had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

7/18/2025 – 3M was given a new $167.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/18/2025 – 3M was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/17/2025 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2025 – 3M had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

7/9/2025 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – 3M had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

6/11/2025 – 3M had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $149.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.60. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $235,020,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,110,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

