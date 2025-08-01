United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,888,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 149,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375.77. The trade was a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,411. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $88.31 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

