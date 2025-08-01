Lynwood Price Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 370.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.7% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $345.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.13. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.51 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $637.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

