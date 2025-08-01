Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $545.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $538.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

