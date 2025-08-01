GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $989,000 Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NovoCure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,873,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,442,000 after acquiring an additional 951,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,815,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,503,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,643,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,284,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 360,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 229,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Wall Street Zen cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

NovoCure Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NVCR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.72. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, CFO Christoph Brackmann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,928.50. This represents a 16.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NovoCure



NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

