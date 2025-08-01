B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOSE. Wall Street Zen raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 17,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,554.58. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $389,812.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 241,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,175.28. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,858. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

