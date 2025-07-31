Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $286.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $289.98. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

