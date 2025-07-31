SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.281. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $223,820.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 245,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,360. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

