Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Issues Earnings Results

Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ondo InsurTech had a positive return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 118.06%.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Down 8.9%

ONDO stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Thursday. Ondo InsurTech has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.53. The firm has a market cap of £31.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Ondo InsurTech

In other Ondo InsurTech news, insider Gregory (Mark) Mark Wood acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,418.19). Also, insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28), for a total value of £42,000 ($55,688.15). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,564 shares of company stock worth $1,072,008 and have sold 492,537 shares worth $10,506,814. Insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

