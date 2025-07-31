GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 172.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.46, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $125.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

