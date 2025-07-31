Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 160,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 72.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.7%

VLO opened at $139.33 on Thursday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

