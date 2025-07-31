AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,456,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 101,960.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JUNW opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.39. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

