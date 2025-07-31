AE Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:POWA opened at $88.58 on Thursday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $89.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

