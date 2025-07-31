5,997 Shares in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Insulet by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 41,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,822,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $298.27 on Thursday. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $329.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.