Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 3,269 Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $208,750.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 172,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,803.50. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.