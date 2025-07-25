TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

Shares of TheWorks.co.uk stock opened at GBX 57.13 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £36.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.18. TheWorks.co.uk has a 12-month low of GBX 17.13 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 67.50 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.42.

TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX 7.10 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 654.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TheWorks.co.uk will post 9.8543689 EPS for the current year.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

