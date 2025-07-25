Insider Selling: Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Insider Sells £76,100 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.28), for a total transaction of £76,100 ($102,796.16).
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance
Shares of MWY opened at GBX 768 ($10.37) on Friday. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a one year low of GBX 628 ($8.48) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($11.32). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 747.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 756.68. The stock has a market cap of £344.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mid Wynd International Inv Tr
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.