Insider Selling: Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Insider Sells £76,100 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.28), for a total transaction of £76,100 ($102,796.16).

Shares of MWY opened at GBX 768 ($10.37) on Friday. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a one year low of GBX 628 ($8.48) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($11.32). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 747.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 756.68. The stock has a market cap of £344.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

