Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Baird R W reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE ARE opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.