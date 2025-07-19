Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 113 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $579.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.32 and a 200 day moving average of $554.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

