Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $80,318.88 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $80,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,180,505.90. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $340,282,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after buying an additional 2,440,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,563,000 after buying an additional 2,347,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

