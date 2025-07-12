Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,579 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RTX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $146.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average is $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.02 and a 1 year high of $149.26.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

