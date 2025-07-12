Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $865,000 Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

NYSE GM opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

