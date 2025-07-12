Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,921,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. 3M Company has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.49.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

