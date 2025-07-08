Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. NRG Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $158.63 on Tuesday.

NRG opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $168.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Barclays set a $197.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

