Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Progressive accounts for 1.9% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PGR opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.71. The company has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
