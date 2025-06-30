Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fortune Brands Innovations to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Fortune Brands Innovations pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fortune Brands Innovations pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortune Brands Innovations has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 9.42% 20.96% 7.50% Fortune Brands Innovations Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $4.61 billion $471.90 million 15.05 Fortune Brands Innovations Competitors $26.60 billion $2.36 billion 16.76

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fortune Brands Innovations’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Brands Innovations. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Innovations’ peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortune Brands Innovations and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 0 7 5 0 2.42 Fortune Brands Innovations Competitors 173 1317 2027 38 2.54

Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus price target of $77.17, suggesting a potential upside of 50.33%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 17.74%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations peers beat Fortune Brands Innovations on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands. The Outdoors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking, railing, and cladding under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. The Security segment manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock, American Lock, Yale, and August brands; and fire-resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. The company sells its products through various sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce, and other retail outlets. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.