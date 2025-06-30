Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock valued at $94,880,434. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.7%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $235.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.