Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $492,000 Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,813,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,518,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,539,000 after purchasing an additional 678,531 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 671,597 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 418,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FLBL opened at $24.19 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

