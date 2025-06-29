Head to Head Contrast: Eurosite Power (EUSP) versus The Competition

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eurosite Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurosite Power $6.99 million -$70,000.00 -0.39 Eurosite Power Competitors $13.38 billion $1.42 billion 26.88

Eurosite Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eurosite Power. Eurosite Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Eurosite Power alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Eurosite Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurosite Power -113.01% -7.65% -6.98% Eurosite Power Competitors 1.90% 10.53% 2.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

72.0% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Eurosite Power has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurosite Power’s competitors have a beta of -1.23, indicating that their average share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eurosite Power competitors beat Eurosite Power on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Eurosite Power

(Get Free Report)

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurosite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurosite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.