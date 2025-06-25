Q1 EPS Estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Cut by Analyst

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, June 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.06. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.22 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.05.

Shares of TMO opened at $404.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

