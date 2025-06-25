Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $887,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.