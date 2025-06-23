Zerebro One Day Volume Hits $18.74 Million (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Zerebro token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zerebro has traded down 12% against the dollar. Zerebro has a market cap of $26.52 million and $18.74 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,433.12 or 0.99898479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101,362.95 or 0.99912794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zerebro

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,956,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. The official website for Zerebro is zerebro.org. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. The official message board for Zerebro is warpcast.com/zerebro.

Buying and Selling Zerebro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,956,662.284521 with 999,956,432.393706 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.02632706 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $18,824,663.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerebro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerebro using one of the exchanges listed above.

