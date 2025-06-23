OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Price Hits $1.00

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, OpenEden OpenDollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. OpenEden OpenDollar has a market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $9.97 thousand worth of OpenEden OpenDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenEden OpenDollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenEden OpenDollar Token Profile

OpenEden OpenDollar was first traded on January 12th, 2025. OpenEden OpenDollar’s total supply is 273,419,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,069,176 tokens. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official website is openeden.com. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official Twitter account is @openeden_x.

Buying and Selling OpenEden OpenDollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenEden OpenDollar has a current supply of 278,838,057.51403348. The last known price of OpenEden OpenDollar is 0.99780227 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,096.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openeden.com/.”

