Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 241,220.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 515,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

