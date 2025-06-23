Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,378,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,202,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,933,000 after acquiring an additional 306,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,381,000 after acquiring an additional 210,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

