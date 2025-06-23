Crewe Advisors LLC Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

