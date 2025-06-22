Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 2,665.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,665.33 ($35.84).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,372 ($31.90) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Report on Diageo
Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo
Diageo Stock Performance
DGE stock opened at GBX 1,881 ($25.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,052.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,198.43. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,876 ($25.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,731.50 ($36.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.
With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.