Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 2,665.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,665.33 ($35.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,372 ($31.90) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Diageo

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

Diageo Stock Performance

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 299 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($29.51) per share, with a total value of £6,560.06 ($8,822.03). In the last three months, insiders acquired 953 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,862. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGE stock opened at GBX 1,881 ($25.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,052.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,198.43. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,876 ($25.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,731.50 ($36.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.