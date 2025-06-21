Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $375.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.95 and a 200-day moving average of $375.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

