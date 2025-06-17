Adero Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Adero Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

