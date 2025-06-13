SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,281 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,281 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $243,901,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,241,000 after buying an additional 4,969,073 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $203,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $199,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after buying an additional 2,980,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.