SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

