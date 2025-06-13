SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 10,205.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.49% of Gannett worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gannett by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 287,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gannett by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 506,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $3.52 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $515.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,134,722 shares in the company, valued at $10,187,846.50. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

