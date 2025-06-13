Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

NYSE ROP opened at $572.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.80 and its 200-day moving average is $558.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

