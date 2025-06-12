GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $2,624,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of GSK by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. GSK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.