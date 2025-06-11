Traction Financial Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 484,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after buying an additional 34,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $43.01.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

