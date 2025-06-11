Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MDY stock opened at $561.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.