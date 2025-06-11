CX Institutional Has $34.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for about 1.3% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CX Institutional owned about 1.84% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $34,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 1.1%

ITM stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.