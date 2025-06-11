Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 67813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.3264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Legrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

